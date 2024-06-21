THANKS JOE: 12-Year-Old Girl Murdered By Illegal Alien, Entered United States Weeks Ago

Houston police have apprehended two migrants from Venezuela, Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, in connection with the brutal murder of a 12-year-old, Jocelyn Nungaray. The suspects allegedly lured Jocelyn from her home, strangled her, and dumped her body in a bayou.

According to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources, Pena Ramos crossed the border illegally on May 28 and was released into the US after claiming fear for his life if returned to Venezuela. He was given a GPS tracker, which expired after 21 days, and was living with his cousin in Houston until his court appearance in July.

Surveillance footage identified the suspects following Jocelyn into a convenience store before her body was discovered in a swampy creek by a local resident. The two migrants were arrested at their apartment complex, where they lived as roommates.

This case follows a series of high-profile crimes involving migrants who entered the country illegally, including the assault of a 13-year-old girl in a Bronx park and the murder of a Maryland mother of five. The suspects in these cases had been previously ordered removed or deported but remained in the US.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)