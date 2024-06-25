“THEY’RE NASTY MEAN”: Trump Suggests Pitting Migrants Against Each Other In Fighting League

Former President Donald Trump has suggested that migrants should be pitted against each other in a fighting league. During a speech to conservative Christians in Washington, DC, Trump claimed to have suggested the idea to UFC President Dana White, saying, “I said, Dana, I have an idea. Why don’t you set up a migrant League of fighters and have your regular league of fighters, and then you have the champion of your league. These are the greatest fighters in the world. Fight the champion of the migrants. I think the migrant guy might win. That’s how tough they are.”

MSNBC’s Ana Cabrera hosted a panel discussion on the issue, featuring former Republican Congressman Carlos Curbelo and Trump campaign correspondent Vaughn Hillyard. Hillyard denounced Trump’s comments, saying, “I don’t know to what extent to even begin to legitimize or provide any sort of credence to the suggestion made by the former president… We know that most migrants coming to the US are men, women, and children seeking a better life and leaving dire circumstances.”

Hillyard also highlighted Trump’s history of dehumanizing rhetoric towards migrants, calling them “vermin, dangerous and sick criminals” and promising the “largest deportation program in American history.” He concluded, “It’s going to be up to voters to determine whether it’s that sort of rhetoric that they want to install back into the White House in 2025.”

The Biden campaign swiftly condemned Trump’s remarks, saying, “Fitting that convicted felon Donald Trump spent his time at a religious conference threatening to round up Latinos, bragging about ripping away Americans’ freedoms, and promising to be even more extreme if he regains power.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)