Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

GOOD: Israeli Military Targeting Journalists Working for Hamas Media Outlets


The Guardian reports that Israel is intentionally targeting journalists who work for Hamas-affiliated media outlets. According to the report, senior IDF spokespeople have confirmed this strategy, arguing that there is no distinction between Hamas’s political and military wings.

The report, which cites the Committee to Protect Journalists, states that approximately 30% of the 103 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 have ties to Hamas. IDF spokesman Col. Olivier Rafowicz has been quoted as saying that Al-Aqsa, a prominent Hamas-affiliated media outlet, is part of the terror group’s war organization, and that its employees are therefore considered active members of Hamas.

However, legal experts cited by the Guardian disagreed with this reasoning, labeling it a “complete misunderstanding or willful disregard for international law.” They argue that journalists, regardless of their affiliation, are protected under international law and should not be targeted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

OUTRAGEOUS: Defense Ministry Won’t Allow ‘HY’D’ On Fallen Lubavitcher IDF Soldier’s Matzeiva

Report: Haniyeh’s Sister Killed In IDF Strikes Targeting Oct. 7 Terrorists

The Foresight Of HaGaon HaRav Shach, Z’tl Who Refused 100% State Funding For Yeshivos

DRAMATIC RULING: Supreme Court: Gov’t Must Draft Bnei Torah, Withhold Funds From Yeshivos

October 7 Victims File $1 Billion Lawsuit Against UNWRA

“LIKE A CORNERED RAT:” How Hamas Leader Sinwar Has Survived Since Oct. 7

Thousands Attend Levaya In Yerushalayim of Hagaon HaRav Moshe Wolfson Zt”l [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Top Elected Officials Condemn Violent Antisemitic Assault In Los Angeles After Public Outcry

“It Will Be Difficult To Defend Israel In Case Of Massive Hezbollah Attack,” Top US Army Leader Says

ADDING FUEL TO FIRE: Hezbollah Blocks Access To Airport Cargo Area During Tour To “Debunk” Shocking Report

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network