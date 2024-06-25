GOOD: Israeli Military Targeting Journalists Working for Hamas Media Outlets

The Guardian reports that Israel is intentionally targeting journalists who work for Hamas-affiliated media outlets. According to the report, senior IDF spokespeople have confirmed this strategy, arguing that there is no distinction between Hamas’s political and military wings.

The report, which cites the Committee to Protect Journalists, states that approximately 30% of the 103 Palestinian journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 have ties to Hamas. IDF spokesman Col. Olivier Rafowicz has been quoted as saying that Al-Aqsa, a prominent Hamas-affiliated media outlet, is part of the terror group’s war organization, and that its employees are therefore considered active members of Hamas.

However, legal experts cited by the Guardian disagreed with this reasoning, labeling it a “complete misunderstanding or willful disregard for international law.” They argue that journalists, regardless of their affiliation, are protected under international law and should not be targeted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)