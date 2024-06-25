Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Kalman Yeger Wins Democratic Nomination For 41st District Assembly Seat


New York City Councilman Kalman Yeger is the Democratic nominee to represent the 41st District in the State Assembly, following his defeat of Adam Dweck in Tuesday’s primary election. Yeger is seeking to succeed Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein, who announced her retirement earlier this year after holding the seat for more than four decades.

Weinstein had endorsed Yeger as her replacement, and he received additional support from former Councilman David Greenfield, who is now CEO at Met Council for Jewish Poverty. “Nobody understands New York City and New York State government like Kalman Yeger does,” Greenfield said in his endorsement.

Yeger, a conservative Democrat, has represented Borough Park and parts of Midwood since succeeding Greenfield in 2017, and expressed his desire to join Senator Simcha Felder and Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein in Albany to advocate for the frum community.

