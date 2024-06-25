Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BLOW TO HAMAS: George Latimer Defeats Israel Hater Jamaal Bowman In NY-16 Primary


George Latimer, a pro-Israel centrist, defeated U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, of New York, on Tuesday in a Democratic primary that highlighted the party’s deep divisions over the war in Gaza.

With the victory, Latimer has almost certainly ousted one of the most liberal voices in Congress and one of its most outspoken critics of Israel. Bowman has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, and denied that Hamas committed atrocities on October 7.

Latimer is a former state legislator who has served as Westchester County executive since 2018.

Bowman had been seeking a third term, representing a district in New York City’s northern suburbs. His defeat is a blow to the party’s progressive wing and a potential cautionary tale for candidates trying to shape their messaging around the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It also marks a major victory for Maury Litwack, the founder and CEO of the Teach Coalition, which mobilized voters in the 16th District to turn out against the notoriously anti-Israel and arguably anti-Semitic Bowman.

Latimer will be the prohibitive favorite to win in the general election. The district, which includes parts of Westchester and a small piece of the Bronx, is a Democratic stronghold.

(AP/YWN)



  1. Yasher koach to Murry Litwack, , Julie Blinbaum (AIPAC Northeast Director and her team) and all the others who worked so hard to assure that this vile creature will soon be gone from Congress.

