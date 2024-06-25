What Did HaRav Chaim, Z’tl Say When The Tal Law Was Revoked?

Following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday morning ordering the government to enlist bnei Torah, Kikar H’Shabbat quoted what HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, said in 2011, when the Supreme Court decided to invalidate the Chareidi draft law enacted in the early 2000s, the Tal Law.

At the time. HaRav Chaim was asked for his opinion on the court’s ruling.

HaRav Chaim, z’tl, quoted the Gemara in Kesuvos: “אמר רבי ירמיה בר אבא, דור שבן דוד בא, קטגוריא בתלמידי חכמים.”

Referring to the politicians who were denouncing the Chareidim at the time, HaRav Chaim said: “שומר השם את כל אוהביו ואת כל הרשעים ישמיד”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)