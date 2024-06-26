Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
LISTEN: Rabbi Moshe Rotberg Of Hatzolah On Dealing Emotionally With The Lakewood Tragedy


Rabbi Moshe Rotberg, the rav of K’hal Zichron Yechezkel in Toms River, a noted psychotherapist and the halachic coordinator for Hatzolah of Central Jersey, sent out the following message to his kehilla and beyond in response to the awful tragedy that struck in Lakewood on Tuesday afternoon.

Listen below.



3 Responses

  1. Just two days after a historic visit and Kabolos ponim for the gedolim and this unprecedented tragedy! They must be connected.
    What is Hashem trying to tell us???

  2. @veshama what are talking about what connections you are trying to find. The woman is mentally ill, thats reality

  3. Rabbi Moshe Rotberg is a true Tzadik and accomplished person in his area of expertise but this speech is just not helpful. At all.
    This is ultra delicate mental health. Not physical health.
    I have listened to only 1/3 and am petrified from what was already stated.
    “Slice the cake” This can happen to anyone not well….Please take this down!!

