Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Macron Asks Political Parties To Build A Broad Coalition Before He Appoints A New Prime Minister


French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he will wait for the country’s political parties to build a “Republican” majority at the National Assembly before he can decide on a new prime minister, after no party won a majority in Sunday’s legislative elections.

Macron’s comment came in a letter published by several French media outlets as political leaders of various parties have been trying to project themselves as the only solution to the current political turmoil after the inconclusive results.

“Nobody has won,” said Macron in the letter. “No political force has obtained a sufficient majority on its own and the blocs or coalitions that emerge from these elections are all in the minority,” he said.

Macron asked parties who adhere to “republican institutions, the rule of law, parliamentary norms, a (pro-)European orientation and the defense of French independence” to build a compromise.

“It is in the light of these principles that I will decide on the appointment of the prime minister,” Macron said. “Until then, the current government will continue to exercise its responsibilities and will be in charge of current affairs.”

A leftist coalition, the New Popular Front, won more seats than other groups, pushing the far-right National Rally into third place. Macron’s centrist alliance came second.

The outcome has left France with the unprecedented prospect of a hung parliament and political paralysis.

Outside the National Assembly, Laurent Wauquiez, the leader of the Les Republicains conservatives in the new parliament, said Wednesday his party will introduce a no-confidence vote to try to bring down any government that includes a member from the far-left France Unbowed party, which is part of the New Popular Front bloc.

“We won’t let them attain power,” he said.

Many lawmakers of the New Popular Front insist that, as the largest group in parliament, the prime minister should come out of their ranks.

Macron called the surprise snap election after the anti-immigration National Rally made huge gains in the June 9 European elections — a risky gamble in the hope that French voters would block the far-right party as they always had in the past.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Commando, Killed By Sniper In Gaza City

WATCH: Chareidim In The IDF? Veteran Israeli Reporter Yanky Farber Explains

Rabbanut To Attorney-General: “We Will Not Appoint Women As Rabbaniot”

MAILBAG: The Frum World’s Discomfort Has Made My Story And Anguish A Taboo Subject

Jewish Family Sues NYC For $100 Million Over Alleged Antisemitic Attack At Graduation

NYU Settles Lawsuit From Jewish Students Over Sickening Antisemitism Allowed On Campus

IDF To Begin Sending Draft Orders To Chareidim Next Month

HILLARY TO THE RESCUE? Poll Shows Clinton Has Best Chance To Beat Donald Trump In Presidential Election

Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah Releases Kol Korei

WATCH: Hezbollah Releases Propaganda Video Showing Drone Footage of Israeli Military Bases

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network