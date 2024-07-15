Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
EERIE: Watch As Trump Discusses VP Pick And Succession In Interview Hours Before Assassination Attempt


In a chilling interview with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner, former President Donald Trump spoke about the importance of his vice presidential pick and the potential implications for his decision-making if President Joe Biden were to step aside. The interview was taped just hours before the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

When asked about his relationship with his VP pick and how it might impact his decision-making, Trump emphasized the significance of the vice presidency, particularly in the event of an unexpected circumstance.

“It’s a very important position, especially if something bad should happen,” Trump said. “That’s the most important, if something bad should happen.”

The interview took on a haunting tone in light of the events that unfolded later that day, as Trump survived an assassination attempt at the rally. Trump is expected to announce his VP pick on Monday.

