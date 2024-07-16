Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Catskills Hatzalah Conducts Successful Advanced Training Exercise with Multiple Agencies


The Catskills Hatzalah’s Search and Rescue Team, along with their Drone Team, recently completed an advanced training exercise in collaboration with multiple agencies, showcasing their coordinated efforts and expertise.

Participating in the exercise were the New York State Police, including their Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), Special Operations Response Team (SORT), Aviation Unit, Underwater Recovery Team Divers, and UAV/Drone Team. Also involved were the New York State DEC Police, New York State Forest Rangers, New York State Park Police, New York State Park Rangers, and New York State OEM.

Sullivan County Deputy Commissioner and Fire Coordinator John Hauschild and EMS and 911 Coordinator Alex Rau were present at the exercise, working closely with Catskills Hatzalah under the guidance of Sullivan County Commissioner of Public Safety Scott Schulte. Their involvement demonstrates their unwavering commitment to the region’s health and safety.

The training exercise included multiple scenarios designed to simulate live and complex search and rescue operations, effectively testing the capabilities and coordination of all agencies involved.

