Israel Downs Incoming Houthi Missile From Yemen

Israel’s Arrow 3 long-range missile defense system on Sunday morning intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen toward Israel.

The IDF said that the surface-to-surface missile was downed outside of Israeli airspace.

Sirens sounded in Eilat due to fear of falling shrapnel.

The missile is the first launched by the Houthis since Israel carried out a major attack in the Hodeidah port area in Yemen in retaliation for its deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv overnight Thursday and hundreds of previous attempted attacks since October 7.

