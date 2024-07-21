Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Israel Downs Incoming Houthi Missile From Yemen


Israel’s Arrow 3 long-range missile defense system on Sunday morning intercepted a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen toward Israel.

The IDF said that the surface-to-surface missile was downed outside of Israeli airspace.

Sirens sounded in Eilat due to fear of falling shrapnel.

The missile is the first launched by the Houthis since Israel carried out a major attack in the Hodeidah port area in Yemen in retaliation for its deadly drone strike on Tel Aviv overnight Thursday and hundreds of previous attempted attacks since October 7.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGIC: Bais Medrash at Camp in Catskills Burns Down, Nearly TWO HUNDRED Pairs Of Tefillin Destroyed

TEHILLIM: 19-Month-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in Pomona

MAJOR SHOMRIM OPERATION: Suspect Wanted For HUNDREDS of Burglaries In Far Rockaway, Flatbush, Arrested

Biden Is Isolated At Home As Obama, Pelosi And Other Democrats Push For Him To Drop Out

Republicans Emerge From Convention Thrilled With Trump And Talking About A Blowout Victory

MASSIVE OUTAGE: Widespread Tech Issue Disrupts Flights, Banks, Media Outlets And Companies Around The World

MAJOR IDF LAPSE: Houthi Drone Wasn’t Intercepted Due To “Human Error”

WATCH Donald Trump Addresses The GOP National Convention In Milwaukee

TERROR: One Dead, Eight Injured In Houthi Drone Explosion In Tel Aviv [VIDEOS]

Orthodox Jewish Families File Federal Lawsuit Against Catskills Hotel After Being Forcibly Evicted On Shabbos

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network