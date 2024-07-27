Trump: Jewish Supporters Of Kamala Harris “Should Have Their Heads Examined”

Donald Trump has again slammed Jewish voters who support Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting that they “should have their head examined.”

Following discussions on Friday with Israeli PM Netanyahu, Trump posted on Truth Social, criticizing Harris for skipping Netanyahu’s recent Congressional address and said that Netanyahu had a “terrible and insulting” encounter with Harris in Washington, D.C.

“P.M. Netanyahu of Israel had a terrible and ‘insulting’ meeting in D.C. with Kamala Harris, who also refused to preside over Congress during his speech, which is an obligation of the V.P. Rarely has such a thing happened,” Trump wrote.

Trump further criticized Harris’s competence, asserting that her actions would prolong the conflict and hinder hostage negotiations. “Her ineptness will greatly prolong the war and delay the hostage release. The same people that embarrassed us in AFGHANISTAN with their gross incompetence, are the ones who are telling Israel not to fight any longer with Hamas. Forget October 7th, they say!” he added.

In a direct appeal to Jewish Americans, Trump remarked that any Jewish person voting for Harris or the Democratic Party “should immediately have their head examined.” He also addressed Catholics, urging them not to support what he termed the “Radical Left Kamala.”

“Any Jewish person that votes for Kamala, or a Democrat, should immediately have their head examined. Likewise Catholics, who are being persecuted by this Administration, should not be voting for Radical Left Kamala. VOTE TRUMP 2024. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump concluded.

