Anti-Defamation League Criticizes Trump After YWN Reporter Shares Video Of Him At Deal Fundraiser

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) took a swipe at comments made by Donald Trump during this Sunday’s fundraiser hosted by the Sephardic community in Deal, New Jersey, after YWN reporter Moshe Schwartz published footage from the event on X.

“The Democrats hate Israel. The Democrats largely hate the Jewish people,” Trump said in the video posted by Schwartz. “It’s time for the Jewish people to step up and vote for the Republicans and for Donald Trump, and we’re gonna save Israel.”

In response, the ADL accused Trump of improperly injecting religion into politics.

“At this moment of heightened antisemitism, our political leaders must come together to fight it. Religion should not be weaponized for partisan gains,” the ADL wrote on its official X account.