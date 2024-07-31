Three 9/11 Defendants, Including Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Reach Plea Agreement with Prosecutors

Three of the five defendants held at Guantanamo Bay for their alleged involvement in the 9/11 attacks have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday. Among those who have agreed to the deal is Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the attacks.

The trial of the five defendants has been marred by extensive legal delays. The specific terms and conditions of the pre-trial agreement have not been disclosed. Besides Mohammed, the other two defendants who reached agreements are Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council confirmed to ABC News that the White House was informed of the plea agreements on Wednesday. “The President and the White House played no role in this process,” the spokesperson emphasized.

This development follows a report from last September, where ABC News disclosed that President Joe Biden had rejected a set of demands proposed by the defendants as a basis for plea negotiations. The demands, referred to as “joint policy principles,” included assurances against solitary confinement and requests for medical treatment for injuries allegedly sustained during CIA interrogations in so-called “black prisons.” President Biden, following a recommendation from U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, chose not to accept these conditions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)