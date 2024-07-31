Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Three 9/11 Defendants, Including Mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Reach Plea Agreement with Prosecutors


Three of the five defendants held at Guantanamo Bay for their alleged involvement in the 9/11 attacks have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday. Among those who have agreed to the deal is Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the attacks.

The trial of the five defendants has been marred by extensive legal delays. The specific terms and conditions of the pre-trial agreement have not been disclosed. Besides Mohammed, the other two defendants who reached agreements are Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak Bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council confirmed to ABC News that the White House was informed of the plea agreements on Wednesday. “The President and the White House played no role in this process,” the spokesperson emphasized.

This development follows a report from last September, where ABC News disclosed that President Joe Biden had rejected a set of demands proposed by the defendants as a basis for plea negotiations. The demands, referred to as “joint policy principles,” included assurances against solitary confinement and requests for medical treatment for injuries allegedly sustained during CIA interrogations in so-called “black prisons.” President Biden, following a recommendation from U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, chose not to accept these conditions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

NY TIMES: KHAMENEI ORDERS DIRECT STRIKE ON ISRAEL

NETANYAHU: We Have Struck Crushing Blows To Hamas, Hezbollah And Houthis [SEE VIDEO]

Delta, United, British Airlines Cancel Flights To Israel

Iranian Leadership Is In “Utter Shock” Over Haniyeh’s Elimination

Report: Haniyeh’s Bodyguard Played Part In Elimination, Missile Fired From Nearby Building

When Ismail Haniyeh Rejoiced Over The October 7 Massacre

Khamenei: “We’ll Avenge His Blood, Israel Paved The Way For Harsh Punishment”

MORE DETAILS ON HANIYEH’S ELIMINATION: A Missile Aimed Directly At His Body At 2 A.M.

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Seriously Injured While Putting On Tefillin Near Kiryat Arba

EVIL ERADICATED: HAMAS CHIEF ISMAIL HANIYEH ASSASSINATED IN IRAN

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network