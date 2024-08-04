PHOTOS: Chai Lifeline Welcomes HaRav Dovid Beinish Feinstein to Camp Simcha

Rav Dovid Beinish Feinstein, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva of Staten Island, paid a memorable visit to Camp Simcha, Chai Lifeline’s medically supervised summer program for children with cancer and other serious illnesses in Glen Spey, NY, on July 29. The Rosh Yeshiva spent time engaging with the campers, offering them words of chizuk and bracha.

During his visit, Rav Feinstein toured the beautiful campus, witnessing the renowned Camp Simcha energy firsthand. Rav Feinstein met with the campers and staff and joined them in joyous dancing.

“We were honored to host Rav Feinstein,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “The Rosh Yeshiva’s visit was a source of inspiration for our campers and staff, instilling them with immense simcha and strength.”