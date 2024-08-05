HISTORIC: Rav Aharon Olshin, Rav Yeruchem’s Oldest Son, Delivers First-Ever Shiur Klali In BMG [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Rav Aharon Olshin, the eldest son of Rav Yeruchem and the next in line to become a BMG rosh yeshiva, delivered his first Shiur Klali in the yeshiva today.

Rav Aharon is also the son-in-law of Novominsk Rosh Yeshiva Rav Yossel Mermelstein shlit”a. BMG officials told Lakewood Alerts that although this shiur is a historic first, there are no plans to install Rav Aharon as a full-time member of BMG’s hanhala at this time.

Other children and sons-in-law of BMG roshei yeshiva also delivered their own shiur following Rav Aharon’s. The BMG roshei yeshiva were in attendance for all of them.