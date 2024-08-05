Your Journey to Mastering Halacha Begins Here

Looking to master Hilchos Shabbos or Basar B’Chalav in a year? Chavra D’Hilchisa can make it happen.

Our program is crafted for those serious about learning Halacha, offering an intensive and interactive experience with top-tier Rabbanim, world-class materials, and a Teusdas Halacha certification upon completion.

Starting this September, you can access unparalleled Rabbanim and Magidei Shiur, no matter where you are. The program is under the guidance of , a renowned speaker and author, who will teach Hilchos Issur V’Heter, starting with Basar B’Chalav. Rabbi Daniel Osher Kleinman, a renowned posek and mechaber seforim, will teach the Hilchos Shabbos track.

Participants will receive an elucidated Shulchan Aruch or Mishneh Beruruah, along with extensive course materials including charts, diagrams, and clear summaries to maximize your success.

Secure your spot today and start your journey toward mastering Halacha. Don’t miss this chance to learn Halacha with clarity. Enroll now!

For more information and to sign up, please visit our website at https://www.chavradehilchisa.com or contact us at 347-459-7352