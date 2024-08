The Monsey community is invited to hear Divrei Zichronos and Divrei Hisorerus from Reb Moshe Gross.

Reb Moshe is a survivor of the Bergen Belsen and Theresienstadt concentration camps.

It will take place tonight (Sunday), August 11th, Erev Tisha B’av at 8:30PM at Bais Hamedrash Bais Yosef Meir (Rabbi Levitan’s Shul), located at 19 Olympia Lane, Monsey, NY – in the lower Bais Medrash.

Men and women are invited to attend. (There is no charge).

