New Poll Finds Trump Leading Harris By 1 Point, But JD Vance With Awful Favorability Numbers

A new Fox News poll released this week shows former President Donald Trump maintaining a narrow lead over Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in national polling. Trump holds a slim 50 to 49 percent edge over Harris, a lead that falls within the poll’s margin of error. The result contrasts with other recent surveys, such as those from Emerson and Morning Consult, which have shown Harris ahead by 4 and 3 points, respectively.

While the poll provides a boost for Trump amid a challenging campaign, the results were less favorable for his running mate, Senator JD Vance. Only 38 percent of respondents viewed Vance favorably, while 51 percent held an unfavorable opinion of him, placing him at a 13-point deficit in public perception.

Trump, though ahead in the presidential matchup, also faces image challenges. His favorability rating sits at 47 percent, with 53 percent viewing him unfavorably, resulting in a 6-point deficit. Trump’s unfavorable numbers are among the highest in the poll, second only to President Joe Biden, who garnered a 61 percent unfavorability rating. Notably, 46 percent of respondents expressed “strong” disapproval of both Trump and Biden.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, is viewed slightly more favorably than her opponents, with a 48 percent favorability rating and a 51 percent unfavorable rating, putting her just 3 points underwater. Her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, fared better than most, achieving a net positive rating of 41 percent favorable versus 39 percent unfavorable. However, 16 percent of those surveyed indicated they had “never heard of” Walz, suggesting he remains a lesser-known figure on the national stage.

