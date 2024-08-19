Donald Trump’s Nephew: Former President Is Showing Signs Of Dementia Like His Father Had

Fred Trump III, the nephew of former President Donald Trump, has raised concerns about his uncle’s mental health, suggesting that the 77-year-old might be showing signs of dementia. In a recent interview on The Dean Obeidallah Show, Fred Trump III spoke about the potential decline in Donald Trump’s cognitive abilities, which he believes could be linked to a family history of dementia.

“I know the warning signs from both of my grandfathers,” Fred said during the interview, referencing his grandfather Fred Trump Sr., who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s before his death. He noted that dementia runs in the family, citing other relatives, including Donald Trump’s older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, who also showed signs of cognitive decline in her later years.

During the interview, host Dean Obeidallah asked Fred Trump III if he had noticed any similarities between Donald Trump’s current behavior and that of his grandfather during the onset of dementia. Fred responded: “Donald said, ‘Oh, my father was tiptop until the end.’ I can assure you that was not the case.”

Fred went on to explain that he has observed concerning changes in his uncle’s behavior, pointing to his inability to stick to a consistent message and a tendency to return to past talking points, such as crowd sizes at his inauguration. “He used to be able to stick to a message. Now… he just can’t stick to a message,” Fred said.

He added that these issues were becoming apparent during recent campaign events. He recalled a rally in North Carolina where Donald Trump, despite being expected to focus on economic issues, veered off course, delivering a disjointed speech. “He goes to play the old merry tunes of craziness,” Fred noted, observing that even some of Trump’s loyal base seemed to be growing weary of his rhetoric.

Fred also expressed concern for his own future, given the family’s history of dementia. “I’m not happy about it because guess what? I worry about it myself,” he admitted.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)