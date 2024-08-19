WORD SALAD QUEEN: Kamala Harris Mocked For “Duality of Democracy” Speech At Campaign Event [VIDEO]

Vice President Kamala Harris faced mockery on social media after delivering an extended monologue on the “duality of democracy” during a campaign event in Rochester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. The speech, which appeared to be unscripted, touched on the strength and fragility of democracy and quickly became the subject of online ridicule.

Speaking alongside her running mate, Tim Walz, Harris described democracy as both “incredibly strong” and “incredibly fragile.” She told attendees, “Our election is about understanding the importance of this beautiful country of ours in terms of what we stand for around the globe as a democracy. As a democracy, we know there’s a duality to the nature of democracy. On the one hand, incredible strength when it is intact. What it does for its people, to protect and defend their rights. Incredibly strong. And incredibly fragile. It is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it. And that’s what this campaign is about.”

The comments, which echoed a similar speech she made in 2022, sparked a wave of criticism, with many Republicans using her remarks as further evidence of what they have termed Harris’s tendency to deliver “word salads” when off-script.

“They took Kamala off the teleprompter today in Pennsylvania. It didn’t go well,” wrote Outkick.com founder Clay Travis, sharing a clip of the speech. Conservative radio host Buck Sexton weighed in, saying, “Kamala is uniquely awful. She’s not smart, charming, or talented. The more voters hear her voice, the less they’ll want to support her.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)