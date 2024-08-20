SEE THE FOOTAGE: IDF Troops Have Killed Dozens Of Terrorist Gunmen In Gaza Over The Past Day

Israeli troops have killed approximately 40 gunmen in the Gaza Strip over the past day, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The clashes and airstrikes took place in various locations across southern and central Gaza.

In the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, troops with the 162nd Division engaged in fierce battles with gunmen, resulting in the deaths of around 40 terrorists. In one incident, the military directed a drone strike on a building where a cell of RPG-wielding operatives was spotted, eliminating the threat.

Further north, in Khan Younis, troops with the 98th Division killed several terror operatives and destroyed sites belonging to terror groups, including rocket launchers used in recent attacks.

In the Netzarim Corridor, reservists with the 252nd Division directed airstrikes, killing several terror operatives. Additionally, reservists from the Jerusalem Brigade foiled an attempt by two gunmen to plant a bomb near troops in central Gaza, killing both operatives as they emerged from a tunnel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)