Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

SEE THE FOOTAGE: IDF Troops Have Killed Dozens Of Terrorist Gunmen In Gaza Over The Past Day


Israeli troops have killed approximately 40 gunmen in the Gaza Strip over the past day, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The clashes and airstrikes took place in various locations across southern and central Gaza.

In the Tel Sultan neighborhood of Rafah, troops with the 162nd Division engaged in fierce battles with gunmen, resulting in the deaths of around 40 terrorists. In one incident, the military directed a drone strike on a building where a cell of RPG-wielding operatives was spotted, eliminating the threat.

Further north, in Khan Younis, troops with the 98th Division killed several terror operatives and destroyed sites belonging to terror groups, including rocket launchers used in recent attacks.

In the Netzarim Corridor, reservists with the 252nd Division directed airstrikes, killing several terror operatives. Additionally, reservists from the Jerusalem Brigade foiled an attempt by two gunmen to plant a bomb near troops in central Gaza, killing both operatives as they emerged from a tunnel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HATERS: Masked Anti-Israel Protesters Crash Agudah Antisemitism Event At DNC

FLASHING RED: House Intel Committee Chairman Says Iran Could Be Nuclear State By End Of The Year

SHAMEFUL: Joe Biden Tells DNC That Pro-Hamas Protestors Outside Convention “Have A Point” [VIDEO]

Josh Shapiro Denies Antisemitism Played Role In VP Snub, Slams Trump For “Using Jews To Divide Americans”

Erdan Tells It Like It Is: “The UN Building Should Be Wiped Off The Earth”

DNC Hosts “Palestinian Human Rights” Panel After Harris Meets Mayor Who Accuses Israel Of Genocide

After 7 Years: Brothers Who Escaped Lev Tahor Try To Visit Their Mother, Are Cruelly Driven Away

NEW DETAILS: Bodies Of 6 Hostages Were Found Hidden Behind False Tunnel Wall

CATSKILLS: Two Missing Hikers Found By Chaveirim of Rockland After All-Night Search On Slide Mountain

Report: Hamas Leader Sinwar Thinks Negotiations With Israel A “Bluff,” Wants To Expand Conflict

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network