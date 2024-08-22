TEHILLIM: 8-Year-Old Jewish Boy Goes Missing At Lava River Cave In Arizona

A 9-year-old Jewish boy went missing near a massive cave in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Wednesday afternoon, prompting a large-scale search effort. At around 6 PM, Tziyon Mara of Baltimore was with his family at the Lava River Cave in Flagstaff when he walked in an unknown direction from the entrance to the cave. He has not been seen since.

Local authorities have mobilized search teams, and they are being assisted by Chaveirim of Rockland and Rabbi Dovi Shapiro of the Chabad of Flagstaff in coordinating a search effort.

As of Thursday morning, efforts to locate the child are still ongoing. The search was hampered by heavy rains on Wednesday night in the area, with full-scale operations resuming early Thursday.

Please daven for the safe return of Tzion ben Chaya Rivka.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)