Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Iconic Coney Island Cyclone Roller Coaster Shut Down Indefinitely After Malfunction


The famous Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster in New York City was shut down indefinitely after coming to a stop mid-ride this week.

The 97-year-old wooden roller coaster at Luna Park was on its ascent on Thursday when ride operators took it out of service due to a damaged chain sprocket in the motor room. The operator stopped the ride and several people were removed from the roller coaster without injury, according to New York City’s Department of Buildings.

Video posted on social media shows a person being carefully escorted down the tracks.

Inspectors with the buildings department were at the scene Friday and issued the owners of Luna Park violations for the damaged equipment and for failure to immediately notify the department about the incident.

A posting on Luna Park’s website Sunday said the Cyclone will reopen when the repair is complete and the ride passes inspection.

“At Luna Park in Coney Island, safety is our number one priority and ride maintenance, and thorough testing happens daily before Luna Park opens and throughout the day as necessary,” the statement read. “The Coney Island Cyclone is a 97-year-old roller coaster that is meticulously maintained and tested daily.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY: BMG Rosh Chabura Rav Boruch Ber Ziemba Zt”l Drowns In Delaware

Atzeres Tefillah Being Held Monday Night In Flatbush For Harav Avraham Zucker Shlit”a, Critically Injured In Biking Accident

How Israel Recruits Gazan Informants Under The Nose Of Hamas

U.S. Has Delivered Over 50,000 Tons of Military Equipment to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

BOLD-FACED LIAR: Nasrallah Dubiously Claims IDF Didn’t Hit Any Hezbollah Launching Pads

NYT: Israel And US Pursuing Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar In “Lopsided” Intelligence Effort

Iran Is Behind Terror Plots To Harm Jewish Targets In Central Asia

US Provided Israel Intel Support During Hezbollah’s Major Attack Last Night

Report: Another Attack On Israel Expected Within Days, Likely From Yemen

TEHILLIM: Rav Avrohom Zucker, Rosh Yeshiva Gedola Ohr Yisrael In Critical Condition

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network