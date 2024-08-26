Atzeres Tefillah Being Held Monday Night In Flatbush For Harav Avraham Zucker Shlit”a, Critically Injured In Biking Accident

An Atzeres Tefillah will be held on Monday night for Rav Refoel Avrohom Nesanel ben Masha Leeba (Rav Avraham Zucker), the Rosh HaYeshiva of Yeshiva Gedola Ohr Yisroel in Flatbush, who remains in critical condition after a serious biking accident on Sunday. Despite wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the rosh yeshiva suffered a severe head injury and is in need of tremendous Rachmei Shamayim. The name Refoel was added on Monday, as his condition remains extremely critical.

A special minyan for Mincha/Maariv will be held Monday at 7:25 p.m. in the Yeshiva Ohr Yisrael Beis Medrash, followed by Tehillim for his Refuah Sheleima.

For those unable to attend in person, a Zoom conference line will be open starting at 7:50 p.m. The Zoom can be accessed using this link, or by calling 929-205-6099, Meeting ID #293-224-1848, passcode 123456.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)