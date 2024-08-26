Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Atzeres Tefillah Being Held Monday Night In Flatbush For Harav Avraham Zucker Shlit”a, Critically Injured In Biking Accident


An Atzeres Tefillah will be held on Monday night for Rav Refoel Avrohom Nesanel ben Masha Leeba (Rav Avraham Zucker), the Rosh HaYeshiva of Yeshiva Gedola Ohr Yisroel in Flatbush, who remains in critical condition after a serious biking accident on Sunday. Despite wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, the rosh yeshiva suffered a severe head injury and is in need of tremendous Rachmei Shamayim. The name Refoel was added on Monday, as his condition remains extremely critical.

A special minyan for Mincha/Maariv will be held Monday at 7:25 p.m. in the Yeshiva Ohr Yisrael Beis Medrash, followed by Tehillim for his Refuah Sheleima.

For those unable to attend in person, a Zoom conference line will be open starting at 7:50 p.m. The Zoom can be accessed using this link, or by calling 929-205-6099, Meeting ID #293-224-1848, passcode 123456.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

US Provided Israel Intel Support During Hezbollah’s Major Attack Last Night

Report: Another Attack On Israel Expected Within Days, Likely From Yemen

TEHILLIM: Rav Avrohom Zucker, Rosh Yeshiva Gedola Ohr Yisrael In Critical Condition

VIRGINIA: Infant and Two Adults Seriously Injured in I-95 Crash [NAMES FOR TEHILLIM]

TERROR: 2 Terrorists Neutralized During Failed Attempted Ramming Attack In Ariel

HY’D: IDF Reserve Soldier Killed in Gaza City; Another Seriously Injured

IDF Airstrike Eliminates Hamas Weapons Production Terrorist Leader

H’YD: Navy Soldier Killed In Hezbollah Attack On Northern Israel

Gideon Sa’ar Slams IDF’s Limited Response To Hezbollah: “An All-Out War Is Essential”

FM Katz Urges Israel’s Allies To Support Israel Against Iran & Its Proxies

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network