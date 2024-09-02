Democrat Ro Khana: Kamala Harris Has “Expressed Openness” To Potentially Cutting Off Aid To Israel [VIDEO]

Rep. Ro Khanna hinted that Vice President Kamala Harris’s team might be considering a “new direction” in U.S. policy toward Israel as the conflict in Gaza continues, including cutting off aid to the Jewish State. Khanna’s remarks came during an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press with host Kristen Welker, where the discussion centered around U.S. aid to Israel in the context of the ongoing war with Hamas.

“I’ve been pushing her to support the enforcement of U.S. law. That is what the enforcement of the Leahy Law and our security laws require—that we don’t have unconditional aid,” Khanna said. He referenced historical precedent, noting that in 1982, after the Sabra and Shatila massacres in Lebanon, President Ronald Reagan pressured Israel by making it clear that U.S. aid would not be used to exacerbate humanitarian crises.

When Welker asked Khanna directly whether Harris had expressed openness to conditioning aid to Israel, Khanna was cautious in his response, saying, “I will leave that for the vice president to articulate. But what she has at her team has expressed openness to a new direction.”

“Anyone looking at this policy, you have hostages who still aren’t released. You have a war that has lasted almost 11 months. You have over 40,000 people in Gaza dying. We need a new direction of policy to bring the war to an end,” he said.

