AT THE SATMAR REBBE’S REQUEST: Businessman Sacrifices $250 Million To Help Ease Housing Crisis In Kiryas Yoel


Thousands of Satmar Chassidim gathered last Friday to mark the 45th Yahrtzeit of Rav Yoel Teitelbaum zt”l, during which the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, HaRav Aharon Teitelbaum, used the occasion to address a pressing issue facing the kehilla: the skyrocketing housing prices in Kiryas Yoel.

In his address, the Rebbe highlighted the severe housing crisis, noting that over the past five years, the cost of housing in Kiryas Yoel has surged dramatically, with the price per square foot shooting up by a staggering increase of 400%. This surge has placed a heavy burden on the kehilla, where large families are struggling to find affordable housing.

To combat this crisis, the Rebbe took decisive action by forming a special committee in collaboration with local askanim. Their efforts bore fruit two months ago when a new municipal law was passed, capping the price of apartments in new projects. However, recognizing that the law’s benefits would not be immediate, the Rebbe reached out to Chasidic businessman and Satmar Philanthropist Akiva Hersh Klein, who is currently developing a new neighborhood with 2,000 apartments in Kiryas Yoel.

The Rebbe announced that Klein had agreed to his request to substantially lower prices. Klein committed to selling 1,000 apartments at half the prevailing market price ($300 per square foot), a gesture estimated to potentially cost him around $250 million.

