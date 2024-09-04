RFK Blasts Kamala As “Not Worthy” Of Presidency, Questions Her Capabilities [VIDEO]

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris during an interview with NewsNation, saying that she is not “worthy” of the presidency and questioning her ability to effectively communicate. Kennedy, who recently dropped out of the race and endorsed former President Donald Trump, suggested Harris would be unable to “put together an English sentence” or defend her policies in a debate.

During his interview with host Chris Cuomo, Kennedy explained his decision to withdraw from the presidential race. “It became clear to me, Chris, that I was not gonna be allowed on the debating stage, which was really my only path to victory. I was already being boycotted by all of the mainstream media, the liberal media,” he said. Kennedy also cited polling data indicating that his continued candidacy would result in a victory for Harris in a hypothetical match-up against Trump.

Kennedy voiced strong criticism of Harris, saying, “I don’t think that Vice President Harris is a worthy president of this country. I think we need to have a president who can give an interview, who can articulate a vision, who can put together an English sentence, who can articulate and defend her policies and her record, and who can engage in a debate.”

“Vice President Harris’s speech at the convention made it very clear that she would continue the warfare state,” Kennedy concluded.

