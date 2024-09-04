FLATBUSH: Woman Arrested After Breaking Into Car And Stealing Tefillin

Thanks to Flatbush Shomrim, a suspect was arrested seconds after stealing a pair of Talis and Tefillin, Wednesday night.

Flatbush Scoop is reporting that a local Flatbush resident alerted Shomrim after witnessing a woman trying to break into cars, as she was pulling car door handles near Avenue L and Ocean Parkway. Shomrim responded quickly and followed the suspect for over an hour as she roamed the area.

During this time, the woman managed to break into a car on East 10th Street and Avenue N, where she stole a pair of Talis and Tefillin. The Shomrim continued to track her movements and coordinated with the NYPD.

She was apprehended shortly after by NYPD officers near East 9th Street and Avenue N. The suspect is now facing charges of grand larceny. The quick response and collaboration between the community and law enforcement resulted in the swift arrest.

YWN reminds our readers to always place a “Air Tag” in your Tefillin bags. Many times, Shomrim has been able to retrieve stolen Tefillin thanks to a simple device.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)