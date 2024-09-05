Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
China Halts Foreign Adoptions Of Its Children


The Chinese government is no longer allowing foreign adoptions of the country’s children, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The only exception will be for blood relatives adopting a child or a stepchild, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said.

She didn’t explain the decision other than to say that it was in line with the spirit of relevant international conventions.

Many foreigners have adopted children from China over the decades, visiting the country to pick them up and then bringing them to a new home overseas.

China suspended international adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government later resumed adoptions for children who had received travel authorization before the suspension in 2020, the U.S. State Department said in its latest annual report on adoptions.

A U.S. consulate issued 16 visas for adoptions from China in the 12 months from October 2022 through September 2023, the first in more than two years, the State Department report said. It wasn’t clear if any more visas had been issued since then.

In January, Denmark’s only overseas adoption agency said it was winding down operations after concerns were raised about fabricated documents and procedures, and Norway’s top regulatory body recommended stopping overseas adoptions for two years pending an investigation into several cases.

(AP)



  1. Why should a country suffering from rapid depopulation ever allow foreign adoptions?

    Due to stupid government policies and changing social norms, China is about to suffer the problem of falling populations. Contrary to the established science and experts of 50 years ago (let this be a warning to all who advocate radical social and economic policies based on “science”), there never was a “population bomb”, the planet was never and probably never will be “overpopulated”, and babies are a valuable addition to a society, and not one you should “export”.

