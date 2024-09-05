Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Father of 10 Collapses in Front of His Children

Shimon is widely admired by his neighbors and friends for his remarkable kindness and generosity. Together with his wife, he has raised 10 children, and their home was always open to those in need. He was particularly known for assisting single mothers with home repairs and offering support to anyone who required it. 

Unfortunately, everything changed when he suddenly collapsed at home in front of his daughters. After being rushed to the hospital and receiving the best care, Shimon remains disabled and will soon begin rehabilitation. 

This situation has left his family without an income. Our local Rabbinic board has requested that we set up an emergency support fund for Shimon’s family. 

Please contribute generously. CLICK HERE TO DONATE




