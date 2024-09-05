Rep. Malliotakis Accused NYC Mayor Of “Stonewalling” On Migrant Crime Data

Staten Island Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) is accusing the NYPD and Mayor Eric Adams of “stonewalling” her request for data on crimes committed by migrants in or around taxpayer-funded shelters, the NY Post reported in an exclusive interview with the Congresswoman.

Malliotakis sought the statistics under the Freedom of Information Law in January, requesting data on crimes committed within a five-block radius of City-run migrant shelters and the top charges against arrestees who listed a shelter as their home address.

However, the NYPD has periodically responded, saying the information is not yet available and won’t be until November 15 – 10 days after the election, according to the report.

“I believe the administration is stonewalling. The public has a right to know,” Malliotakis told the Post. “Either they’re stonewalling or there are many more crimes being committed by migrants than they can tabulate in a year. That’s ridiculous.”

The NYPD claims to be working on the request, but the city’s sanctuary law limits officers from asking about immigration status, making it difficult to track migrant-related crimes.

A recent Post report found migrants are flooding the criminal-justice system, with one Manhattan cop estimating 75% of Midtown arrests involve migrants.

Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom acknowledged arrests don’t bar migrants from taxpayer-funded shelters, saying, “Getting arrested in New York City doesn’t mean you can’t get services.”

