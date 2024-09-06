WATCH: Levaya Of Hagaon Harav Avremel Ausband ZT”L At The Riverdale Yeshiva

The levaya of Hagaon Harav Avremel Ausband zt”l, the legendary Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshivas Telshe-Riverdale, is taking place at 10:30 AM Friday morning at the yeshiva.

Despite being on a Friday, thousands are expected in attendance, giving Kavod Acharon to one of the most impactful Gedolei Torah in the last century, who served as a Rebbi and Manhig for countless individuals over the course of his decades as a Rosh Yeshiva.

Following the Levaya, the Aron will be flown to Eretz Yisroel on Motzei Shabbos, with a second Levaya and Kevurah taking place on Sunday.

The Levaya can be streamed live below; the call-in numbers to listen live are 712-432-4305 and 712-432-1923.