Watch Roy Neuberger on What Lies Ahead!

STARVED: Eden Yerushalmi HY”D Weighed Just 79 Pounds When Her Murdered Body Was Found By IDF

Five Palestinians Detained Attempting to Enter Yerushalayim Disguised As Jews

CNN Poll: Harris Floundering With Important Demographic In Battleground States

Jewish Students Harassed By Anti-Semites Outside Manhattan Kosher Deli

HARD TO WATCH: Family Of Executed Hostage Carmel Gat HY”D Releases Portion Of Hamas Video Of Her

Report: Sinwar Has Plans To Smuggle Himself And Hostages To Iran

WATCH: Rescued Bedouin Hostage Risked His Life On Oct. 7 To Save Jews

NETANYAHU ON FOX: “There Is Not A Deal In The Making” [SEE VIDEO]

IN CLASSIFIED MEETING: Shin Bet Warns: UNWRA Poses A Security Risk To The State Of Israel

Alexa Comes Under Fire After Favoring Harris Over Trump In Political Queries, Amazon Issues Correction

