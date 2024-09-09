SNOOZER-IN-CHIEF: Joe Biden Has Racked Up 48 Years’ Worth Of Vacation Time During His Presidency

President Joe Biden, the oldest commander-in-chief in U.S. history at 81, seems to have mastered the art of vacationing—so much so that his time off would take the average American worker 48 years to accumulate, according to a New York Post report. Apparently, running the country can be done from a beach chair.

The Post‘s analysis revealed that Biden has spent a whopping 532 days on vacation, or 40.3% of his presidency, through August 2024. In simpler terms, he’s spent almost as much time lounging as he has pretending to run the country. With most Americans lucky to get 11 vacation days a year, it would take them nearly five decades to match Biden’s break time.

“The image of Biden fast asleep and lying flat on his back in his chair at the beach while America and the world is on fire will define the Biden presidency,” quipped former White House budget office general counsel Mark Paoletta.

Inflation is through the roof, the border is a disaster, and global tensions are boiling over—but don’t worry, Biden’s soaking up the sun.

If you thought the workload might pick up after he dropped out of the 2024 race, think again. Biden’s extended R&R this summer has some speculating he’s “annoyed with fellow Democrats” for pushing him to step aside. Apparently, when the going gets tough, Biden heads for the nearest vacation spot.

It’s worth noting that Trump, who was no stranger to criticism over his own trips, only spent 26% of his presidency on personal outings, while Obama, who was still spry compared to Biden, only spent 11%. Clearly, Biden’s got them both beat in the “vacation presidency” category.

The White House, unsurprisingly, denies that Biden’s sun-soaked getaways are excessive. Spokesman Andrew Bates quipped, “It’s not a surprise that the same geniuses who attack President Biden for petting hero dogs and liking ice cream can’t count,” before assuring everyone that Biden works “hard every day, wherever he is”—whether that’s the Oval Office or a beach resort.

So while the world watches crises unfold, rest assured, America: Joe Biden is hard at work… on his tan.

