FULL REPLAY: Donald Trump And Kamala Harris Face Off In Their First Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met for the first time face-to-face Tuesday night for perhaps their only debate, a high-pressure opportunity to showcase their starkly different visions for the country after a tumultuous campaign summer.

The event, held at 9 p.m. Eastern in Philadelphia, offered Americans their most detailed look at a campaign that’s dramatically changed since the last debate in June. In rapid fashion, President Joe Biden bowed out of the race after his disastrous performance, Trump survived an assassination attempt and both sides chose their running mates.

Harris came into the debate intent on demonstrating that she can press the Democratic case against Trump better than Biden did. Trump, in turn, tried to paint the vice president as an out-of-touch liberal while trying to win over voters skeptical he should return to the White House.

