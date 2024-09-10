FULL REPLAY: Donald Trump And Kamala Harris Face Off In Their First Presidential Debate

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump met for the first time face-to-face Tuesday night for perhaps their only debate, a high-pressure opportunity to showcase their starkly different visions for the country after a tumultuous campaign summer.
The event, held at 9 p.m. Eastern in Philadelphia, offered Americans their most detailed look at a campaign that’s dramatically changed since the last debate in June. In rapid fashion, President Joe Biden bowed out of the race after his disastrous performance, Trump survived an assassination attempt and both sides chose their running mates.
Harris came into the debate intent on demonstrating that she can press the Democratic case against Trump better than Biden did. Trump, in turn, tried to paint the vice president as an out-of-touch liberal while trying to win over voters skeptical he should return to the White House.
WATCH THE DEBATE LIVE BELOW
First half is over Sorry I have to give this round to Harris she was able to articulate her answers pretty well not that I agreed with her but she held her own. And Trump didn’t answer why he didn’t support the border bill
To God it doesn’t make a difference who wins but can’t believe the Jewish people just got a prophet trump says that in two years no more Israel if she wins and he could save us unbelievable the fact is that Democrats is money for the poor and Republican is money for the rich don’t know what America going to look like but Kamala Harris would say that she is a woman and needs help from Congress somebody might ask if she is man but Trump will not ask Congress nothing only his friends that he gets rid of so the women will now love a girl not man President is she can stay a lady
