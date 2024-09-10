Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Channel 12 Journalist: “Knock Down A Building In Beirut”


Channel 12 journalist Almog Boker slammed the Israeli government for failing to respond to the Hezbollah drone attack on Monday which scored a direct hit on a high-rise apartment building in Nahariya.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries but two apartments were heavily damaged.

“If all the buildings in Beirut continue to stand as if nothing happened, then nothing will change,” Boker stated.

“Like in Gaza, so in Lebanon. If they launch a rocket and hit a building, we need to choose a neighborhood in Beirut, give the residents 24 hours to evacuate, and knock down the building.”

“Something has to change, and if not, the nightmare of the residents of the Gaza border area will turn into the nightmare of the residents of the north. And for years to come.”

The video below shows frightened Israeli children running to a bomb shelter as sirens blare:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



