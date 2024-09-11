Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY”D: Adopted Son Of Ukrainian Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman Killed While Fighting Against Russia


The adopted son of Rabbi Moshe Azman, the Rav of Kyiv’s Brodsky shul and Ukraine’s chief rabbi, has lost his life in combat against Russian forces.

Rabbi Azman announced the devastating news on Twitter, saying that a levaya would be held for his son, Matityahu (Anton) Samborski hy”d, at the Central Synagogue. Samborski, whom Rabbi Azman adopted in 2002 at the age of 11, had been officially listed as missing in action in late July.

In an earlier Facebook post, Rabbi Azman shared that he had given his son the Hebrew name Matityahu, in honor of Yehuda HaMaccabee.



