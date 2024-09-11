IS TRUMP TOAST? Donald Blasts “Rigged” Debate As Analysts And Allies Alike Call His Performance A “Disaster” [VIDEOS]

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at ABC News, accusing the network of rigging Tuesday’s presidential debate and labeling it a “dishonest news organization.” In an early morning call to Fox & Friends on Wednesday, Trump expressed frustration with the moderators, David Muir and Linsey Davis, accusing them of unfairly fact-checking his arguments while giving Vice President Kamala Harris a pass.

“It was 3-to-1, it was a rigged deal as I assumed it would be,” Trump told Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade when asked about his debate performance, which has been widely panned, including by conservative pundits. Trump argued that the moderators focused on correcting him while ignoring inaccuracies from Harris. “Every time I spoke and my stuff was right, they would correct [me],” Trump said, adding that he felt Harris was not held to the same standard.

Trump also criticized what he described as a media bias in favor of Harris, claiming the press had consistently provided her with favorable coverage. “When you looked at the fact they were correcting everything and not correcting with her… the press is so dishonest in this country it’s amazing,” he said. He pointed to several instances, such as his remarks on Charlottesville, that he claimed were wrongly fact-checked by ABC News.

Despite his grievances, Trump insisted that he performed well under the circumstances. “I thought I did a great job. It was 3-on-1,” he said, referencing the moderators and Harris. “That’s okay, I have had worse odds in my life. I have had it before. But never so obvious.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) didn’t mince words when describing former President Donald Trump’s performance in Tuesday night’s presidential debate, calling it a “disaster.” Speaking to The Bulwark’s Tim Miller in the post-debate spin room, Graham expressed disappointment in Trump’s preparation and suggested the former president fire his debate team.

“He appeared unprepared,” Graham said, echoing the sentiments of commentators across the political spectrum, many of whom declared Vice President Kamala Harris the clear winner of the debate in Philadelphia. Trump, known for his sharp exchanges, struggled to land his usual blows as Harris baited him into defensive responses, leading many to question his debate strategy.

Graham was not alone in his criticism. Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume also weighed in, saying, “Let’s make no mistake. Trump had a bad night. We just heard so many of the old grievances that we all know aren’t winners politically.”

A voter panel on Fox News overwhelmingly declared Vice President Kamala Harris the winner of the debate, criticizing former President Donald Trump for what many saw as a lack of strategy in his performance. The debate, which marked the first face-off between Harris and Trump, came just under two months before election day.

According to a focus group conducted by Fox News Digital, a majority of voters—12 out of 17—felt that Harris outperformed Trump. The panel, which included Democrats, Independents, and Republicans, largely pointed to Trump’s struggle to land new attacks on Harris, as well as his reliance on familiar rhetoric from past campaigns.

“Trump was so bad, he’s just like an old suit from like 1987 right now. He just repeats himself,” one participant said, capturing the frustration of several voters who accused Trump of failing to adapt to a new political opponent. Another voter remarked, “He is still in his head basically trying to run against Joe Biden,” a sentiment echoed by others who believed Trump was recycling old campaign lines.

While Harris was generally praised for her performance, the focus group noted that she was not without her own weaknesses. Several participants pointed out that while she was skilled at appealing to voters’ emotions, she fell short on specifics when it came to policy. “She knows how to pull at your heartstrings… but she wasn’t very specific when asked certain things,” one voter observed.

Bill O’Reilly, the conservative commentator and former Fox News host, offered a critical assessment of Tuesday night’s debate, declaring that “nobody” emerged victorious and accusing former President Donald Trump of pandering to his base. O’Reilly’s remarks came during a post-debate analysis on NewsNation, where he argued that Trump quickly “descended” into controversial and unfounded claims, including a bizarre conspiracy about migrants eating pets.

“Nobody won the debate. Trump made the mistake of talking to his base,” O’Reilly told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo. O’Reilly referred specifically to Trump’s mention of a false conspiracy theory, claiming that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, are stealing and eating people’s pets. “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” Trump said during the debate, a claim that has been debunked by The Associated Press, which reported no evidence to support it.

O’Reilly found the moment particularly ridiculous, comparing it to a skit on Saturday Night Live. “Donald Trump was foolish at times. He won the first half hour of the debate, but then he descended as he always does and I don’t know why,” O’Reilly said. “He talked about migrants eating dogs and cats. That’s something Saturday Night Live would do. Why would you even bother to do that?”

O’Reilly also criticized ABC News for what he described as backward-looking questions aimed at Trump. He argued that the debate focused too much on Trump’s most controversial moments, such as the January 6 Capitol riot and his continued promotion of 2020 election conspiracy theories. “To go back and try to relitigate for, what, the 8,000th time election 2020? I mean, Ms. Harris is right when she says, hey, we need somebody to look ahead, we got to get out of this, this is four years,” O’Reilly commented.

CNN anchor John Berman hailed Vice President Kamala Harris’s performance in her first debate against former President Donald Trump as an “absolute stunner,” lauding her ability to lay strategic traps that Trump “jumped in bigly.”

During Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN News Central, Berman recapped the debate, underscoring the consensus that Harris dominated the stage. “An abs-olute stunner of a presidential debate! And now the question: will there be another?” Berman asked, as he described how Harris masterfully provoked Trump and took advantage of his weaknesses.

“Harris laid the traps — Donald Trump jumped in bigly!” Berman said, adding that the debate unraveled for Trump from that point forward.

Citing various reviews, Berman emphasized the overwhelming judgment from political analysts and media outlets that Harris had outmaneuvered Trump. Punchbowl News noted, “Harris triggers Trump. And it unraveled from there,” while The Wall Street Journal editorial board remarked, “The president let her rattle him. She won the debate.”

The New York Times praised Harris for targeting Trump’s ego, saying, “Kamala Harris craftily exploited her opponent’s biggest weakness, not his record, not his divisive policies, not his history of inflammatory statements. Instead, she took aim at a far more primal part of him: his ego.”

Berman also referenced a colorful review by conservative commentator John Podhoretz, a former speechwriter for Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush, who remarked, “He cleaned his own clock. And when he didn’t, she cleaned his clock. And when she didn’t, Muir and Davis cleaned his clock. In the end, his clock was cleaned.”

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie harshly criticized former President Donald Trump’s debate performance, calling it a “total fail” and praising Vice President Kamala Harris for her strong showing. Appearing on ABC’s post-debate analysis, Christie argued that Trump was inadequately prepared, while Harris delivered a polished and strategic performance.

“She was exquisitely well prepared,” Christie said of Harris. “She laid traps, and he chased every rabbit down every hole. Instead of focusing on what he should have been talking about.” Christie went further, suggesting that whoever handled Trump’s debate prep should be dismissed, saying, “He was not good tonight at all.”

Christie also emphasized that Harris appeared presidential throughout the debate, a crucial factor as she seeks to solidify her position as the 2024 Democratic nominee. He warned that Trump risks losing the election if he doesn’t make significant adjustments.

“Donald Trump spent more time talking about people eating pets, people at his rallies, and whether he had more or fewer attendees than she did, instead of focusing on the economy,” Christie said. “That is a huge fail tonight. Kamala Harris is now being seen by a lot of voters as a potential president. Trump had better get to work, or he’s going to lose this election.”

