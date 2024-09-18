Jewish Man Among 3 Americans Sentenced To Death Over Failed Coup In Congo

Three U.S. citizens, including a Jewish man, have been sentenced to death in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for their involvement in a failed coup attempt earlier this year. The men were among 37 individuals sentenced by a military tribunal last week for their participation in the May 19 effort to overthrow the Congolese government.

The coup attempt, led by a Congolese political exile and long-time U.S. resident, ended in disaster when security forces foiled the plan, killing six people, including the ringleader. The attack was partially livestreamed before it was thwarted. Following the failed operation, Congolese forces captured the three Americans and dozens of others as they attempted to flee the presidential complex via the Congo River.

Among the Americans convicted is Binyamin Reuven Zalman-Polun, a native of the Washington, D.C. area and father of three. Zalman-Polun, who had previously been a member of the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a Reform synagogue in the U.S. capital, had relocated to South Africa with his family several years ago. He was reportedly a business associate of the coup’s leader.

The three men have testified that their statements were coerced under duress and without the presence of an interpreter during their interrogation. Despite their pleas, they now face the death penalty, which was reinstated in the DRC earlier this year.

The three U.S. citizens are expected to appeal their sentences this week.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)