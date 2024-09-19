WATCH THIS: Jewish Democrat Shabbos Kestenbaum Speaks at Trump Rally, Calls for Unity Against Antisemitism

Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Jewish Harvard alumnus and lifelong Democrat, made headlines recently when he filed a lawsuit against Harvard University for what he described as rising antisemitism on campus, particularly following the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel. In a surprising political turn, Kestenbaum delivered a passionate speech at a Trump rally held at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, where he addressed a packed crowd.

Kestenbaum’s appearance at the rally caught the attention of many, given his traditionally Democratic alignment. However, his involvement is a reflection of his growing concern over antisemitism and other issues affecting American Jews, which he feels are not being adequately addressed by current leaders in his party.

Following his speech, Kestenbaum shared his thoughts on the platform X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging his differences with the former president:

“I disagree with President Trump on most issues. Yet, I agreed to speak at his rally tonight. Please watch, and share my speech with those who similarly find themselves politically homeless, to understand why. Certainly, political disagreement is vital for our democracy. I encourage all Americans, regardless of politics, to unite against the scourge of anti Americanism and antisemitism plaguing our institutions of higher learning. On the most important issues, I am in lockstep with President Trump. Reforming higher education, standing up for American Jews, and a strong foreign policy that deters terrorism.”

Kestenbaum’s speech was met with applause and underscored the increasing concern among many American Jews regarding antisemitism on college campuses. His willingness to cross party lines speaks to a broader sense of frustration and political alienation, a sentiment shared by many who feel that their concerns are being overlooked by traditional political divides.

Earlier this year, Kestenbaum also made waves when he addressed the Republican National Convention in July. In his speech, he urged voters to elect a president who would confront terrorism and instill a sense of patriotism in schools, emphasizing the need for a stronger stance against antisemitism and terrorism. While Kestenbaum did not explicitly endorse a candidate at the time, his appearance hinted at his growing alignment with Republican values, especially on issues related to foreign policy and combating antisemitism.

