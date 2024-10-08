The Fascinating World of Minhagim: Dangerous Tunes Birkas Kohanim in Galus & Leining at Night

Rav Walter Sefarim: 20% off with Code “RABBIWALTER” on Feldheim.com: https://bit.ly/RWalterSefarim
The Power of a Niggun and the Danger in Tampering with our Tunes
There is a frightening story recounted by the Maharil which is cited
l’halachah by the Rama; “one should not veer from the custom of the city,
even in regard to the tunes (niggunim) or liturgy (piyut) that are recited
there.” The Maharil relates that he served as the Shaliach Tzibbur for the
Yamim Noraim in the town of Regensburg and used the tunes of the town
of Austreich which was the custom of Regensburg. Additionally, the people
of Regensburg chanted the tune of the Haftarah with the same tune as the
town of Rynus. The Maharil was troubled that the shul in Regensburg was
chanting the Haftarah with the tune that was used in the town of Rynus.
The Maharil subsequently lead the congregation in Mussaf and decided to
include a piyut authored by Rabbeinu Ephraim to honor Rabbeinu Ephraim
who was buried in Regensburg. The leaders of the congregation told the
Maharil that their custom is not to recite the piyut of Rabbeinu Ephraim.
The Maharil refused to listen based upon the fact that Rabbeinu Ephrayim
was buried in Regensburg. Sometime later, the daughter of the Maharil
died on Yom Kippur. The Maharil commented that her death occurred
because of his changing the custom of the city.
Changing and or replacing customary shul tunes and liturgy are not a
matter that should be taken lightly. Changing the classic and universal
tunes of the Yamim Noraim like those chanted to Kaddish, Borechu,
HaMelech, Kol Nidrei, and L’Dovid Mizmor may very well run counter to the
ruling of the Maharil and Rama
While the Maharil recognized the severity of changing an accustomed tune,
he does not cite a source or suggest a reason why a tune cannot be
changed. What is so important about a niggun that it should be changed
within the context of tefillah? Can new tunes be introduced to davening?
Can nigunim be changed if the congregation so desires? This as well as
many other questions relating to tunes, piyyut, tefillah and minhag will be
addressed in The Making of a Minhag.
Kol Nidrei- Unlocking the Mystery behind Kol Nidrei’s Connection to
Yom Kippur
The resounding tune of the Chazzan and congregation chanting Kol Nidrei
is the telltale sign of the arrival of the holy day of Yom Kippur. While we
have become accustomed to Kol Nidrei serving as the opening tefillah of
Yom Kippur, a careful reading of this stanza begs the question as to why
Kol Nidrei, a plea to annul vows, is the choice paragraph to open the holiest
of all days? What is the origin and basis for the recitation of Kol Nidrei, and
when was it composed? This chapter will address the emergence of the
recitation of Kol Nidrei on Yom Kippur evening, the reason for its recitation,
and the strong opposition which was raised to counter and prohibit its
recitation.
The text of Kol Nidrei and its recitation on Yom Kippur is not mentioned in
the Mishnah, Gemara, or any Taanatic or Amoraic source. The first
appearance of Kol Nidrei can be traced to the period of the gaonim, while
some have attributed it dating back even earlier, to an enactment of the
Anshei Knesses HaGedolah. The reason for its institution was to ensure
that one’s nedarim be annulled prior to Yom Kippur, but what exactly do
nedarim have to do with Yom Kippur and why was it instituted and was the
controversy surrounding it’s institution? See The Making of A Minhag for a
comprehensive analysis of this tefillah.
The Only Kriyas HaTorah in The Evening: The Surprising Minhag to
layn Parshas V’zos HaBerachah on Simchas Torah Evening
Among the happiest days on the Jewish calendar is Simchas Torah, a day
dedicated to celebrating the completion of the Torah with the reading of the
last parashah in the Torah, V’zos HaBerachah. Many of the customs which
center on the completion of the Torah have been incorporated specifically
to add joy to the occasion.
Although some of these customs are halachically questionable year
around, because of “Simchas Ha’Torah”, we permit and support their
observance on Simchas Torah proper. For example, dancing on Shabbos
and Yom Tov is prohibited, but on Simchas Torah the custom is do dance
with the Sifrei Torah with all one’s strength. Throughout the course of the
year, the halacha frowns upon adding people to be called up to the Torah,
but because of Simchas Ha’Torah, the custom is that all men, and boys
under the age of Bar-Mitzvah (age appropriate) are called to the Torah.
Throughout the course of the year, verses and sections of the Torah are
never repeated while reading from the Torah, however, Zos HaBerachah is
read repeatedly until everyone receives an Aliyah. Finally, regarding these
Aliyos, many halachic authorities permit two individuals to recite the
Berachah on the Torah simultaneously, or have one individual recite the
Berachah while the second individual listens to the Berachah and fulfils his
obligation by hearing the Berachah. Both of the latter customs are not
practiced throughout the year, but because of Simchas Ha’Torah many
halachic authorities allowed this.
A most surprising custom of Simchas Torah is the reading of V’zos
HaBerachah on Simchas Torah evening toward the conclusion of Maariv.
As the Torah is never read publically during the evening, nor does the
Gemara mention that a special reading should take place on Simchas
Torah evening, this custom requires clarification. While the joy of the
completion of the Torah explains the reason for reading the Torah multiple
times on Simchas Torah day, why and what is the basis for the very same
reading on the previous evening? When did this custom develop? Do all
communities have this custom? These questions, as well as other aspects
of the custom will be addressed in the Making of A Minhag.
The Curious Custom Not to Perform Birkas Kohanim in the Diaspora
Among the highlights of the Yom Tov davening in the diaspora, is the
addition of Birkas Kohanim, the priests’ blessing of the congregation, during
the Chazzan’s repetition of the Mussaf Shemoneh Esrei. While the Torah
charges the Kohen to bless Bnei Yisrael as the pasuk states “so shall you
bless the children of Israel saying to them”, the Torah does not record how
often a Kohen is required to perform the mitzvah of Birkas Kohanim. The
Shulchan Aruch does however rule in accordance with the Gemara’s
understanding of the above pasuk, that a Kohen who does not perform
Birkas Kohanim is in violation of three positive biblical commandments. The
Shulchan Aruch’s concludes that a Kohen is not in violation of any of the
three positive commandments so long as he performs Birkas Kohanim at
least once a day. As a result of the importance of Birkas Kohanim, why is
Birkas Kohanim not part of the daily davening, and why has Birkas
Kohanim instead been limited to only being recited during Mussaf on Yom
Tov in the diaspora? What is the source of this custom? When did the
custom not to recite Birkas Kohanim daily begin?
The custom not to recite Birkas Kohanim daily in the diaspora dates back
over seven hundred years, to the period of the rishonim, who question and
suggest reasons for the custom’s development. While the rishonim suggest
reasons as to why Birkas Kohanim is only recited on Yom Tov in the
diaspora which are codified by the Rema, attempts were made by Gedolei
Yisroel to reinstate Birchas Kohanim in the Galus were made. How are we
to understand why Birkas Kohanim was stopped? How are we to
understand it’s potential reinstruction? Why do Sephardim perform Birkas
Kohanim in the galus while Ashkenazim do not? How are we to understand
changing a halachah and minhagim ion general? See this fascinating
chapter in Making of a Minhag.
