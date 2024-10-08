The Fascinating World of Minhagim: Dangerous Tunes Birkas Kohanim in Galus & Leining at Night

Rav Walter Sefarim: 20% off with Code “RABBIWALTER” on Feldheim.com: https://bit.ly/RWalterSefarim





The Power of a Niggun and the Danger in Tampering with our Tunes

There is a frightening story recounted by the Maharil which is cited

l’halachah by the Rama; “one should not veer from the custom of the city,

even in regard to the tunes (niggunim) or liturgy (piyut) that are recited

there.” The Maharil relates that he served as the Shaliach Tzibbur for the

Yamim Noraim in the town of Regensburg and used the tunes of the town

of Austreich which was the custom of Regensburg. Additionally, the people

of Regensburg chanted the tune of the Haftarah with the same tune as the

town of Rynus. The Maharil was troubled that the shul in Regensburg was

chanting the Haftarah with the tune that was used in the town of Rynus.

The Maharil subsequently lead the congregation in Mussaf and decided to

include a piyut authored by Rabbeinu Ephraim to honor Rabbeinu Ephraim

who was buried in Regensburg. The leaders of the congregation told the

Maharil that their custom is not to recite the piyut of Rabbeinu Ephraim.

The Maharil refused to listen based upon the fact that Rabbeinu Ephrayim

was buried in Regensburg. Sometime later, the daughter of the Maharil

died on Yom Kippur. The Maharil commented that her death occurred

because of his changing the custom of the city.

Changing and or replacing customary shul tunes and liturgy are not a

matter that should be taken lightly. Changing the classic and universal

tunes of the Yamim Noraim like those chanted to Kaddish, Borechu,

HaMelech, Kol Nidrei, and L’Dovid Mizmor may very well run counter to the

ruling of the Maharil and Rama

While the Maharil recognized the severity of changing an accustomed tune,

he does not cite a source or suggest a reason why a tune cannot be

changed. What is so important about a niggun that it should be changed

within the context of tefillah? Can new tunes be introduced to davening?

Can nigunim be changed if the congregation so desires? This as well as

many other questions relating to tunes, piyyut, tefillah and minhag will be

addressed in The Making of a Minhag.

Kol Nidrei- Unlocking the Mystery behind Kol Nidrei’s Connection to

Yom Kippur

The resounding tune of the Chazzan and congregation chanting Kol Nidrei

is the telltale sign of the arrival of the holy day of Yom Kippur. While we

have become accustomed to Kol Nidrei serving as the opening tefillah of

Yom Kippur, a careful reading of this stanza begs the question as to why

Kol Nidrei, a plea to annul vows, is the choice paragraph to open the holiest

of all days? What is the origin and basis for the recitation of Kol Nidrei, and

when was it composed? This chapter will address the emergence of the

recitation of Kol Nidrei on Yom Kippur evening, the reason for its recitation,

and the strong opposition which was raised to counter and prohibit its

recitation.

The text of Kol Nidrei and its recitation on Yom Kippur is not mentioned in

the Mishnah, Gemara, or any Taanatic or Amoraic source. The first

appearance of Kol Nidrei can be traced to the period of the gaonim, while

some have attributed it dating back even earlier, to an enactment of the

Anshei Knesses HaGedolah. The reason for its institution was to ensure

that one’s nedarim be annulled prior to Yom Kippur, but what exactly do

nedarim have to do with Yom Kippur and why was it instituted and was the

controversy surrounding it’s institution? See The Making of A Minhag for a

comprehensive analysis of this tefillah.

The Only Kriyas HaTorah in The Evening: The Surprising Minhag to

layn Parshas V’zos HaBerachah on Simchas Torah Evening

Among the happiest days on the Jewish calendar is Simchas Torah, a day

dedicated to celebrating the completion of the Torah with the reading of the

last parashah in the Torah, V’zos HaBerachah. Many of the customs which

center on the completion of the Torah have been incorporated specifically

to add joy to the occasion.

Although some of these customs are halachically questionable year

around, because of “Simchas Ha’Torah”, we permit and support their

observance on Simchas Torah proper. For example, dancing on Shabbos

and Yom Tov is prohibited, but on Simchas Torah the custom is do dance

with the Sifrei Torah with all one’s strength. Throughout the course of the

year, the halacha frowns upon adding people to be called up to the Torah,

but because of Simchas Ha’Torah, the custom is that all men, and boys

under the age of Bar-Mitzvah (age appropriate) are called to the Torah.

Throughout the course of the year, verses and sections of the Torah are

never repeated while reading from the Torah, however, Zos HaBerachah is

read repeatedly until everyone receives an Aliyah. Finally, regarding these

Aliyos, many halachic authorities permit two individuals to recite the

Berachah on the Torah simultaneously, or have one individual recite the

Berachah while the second individual listens to the Berachah and fulfils his

obligation by hearing the Berachah. Both of the latter customs are not

practiced throughout the year, but because of Simchas Ha’Torah many

halachic authorities allowed this.

A most surprising custom of Simchas Torah is the reading of V’zos

HaBerachah on Simchas Torah evening toward the conclusion of Maariv.

As the Torah is never read publically during the evening, nor does the

Gemara mention that a special reading should take place on Simchas

Torah evening, this custom requires clarification. While the joy of the

completion of the Torah explains the reason for reading the Torah multiple

times on Simchas Torah day, why and what is the basis for the very same

reading on the previous evening? When did this custom develop? Do all

communities have this custom? These questions, as well as other aspects

of the custom will be addressed in the Making of A Minhag.

The Curious Custom Not to Perform Birkas Kohanim in the Diaspora

Among the highlights of the Yom Tov davening in the diaspora, is the

addition of Birkas Kohanim, the priests’ blessing of the congregation, during

the Chazzan’s repetition of the Mussaf Shemoneh Esrei. While the Torah

charges the Kohen to bless Bnei Yisrael as the pasuk states “so shall you

bless the children of Israel saying to them”, the Torah does not record how

often a Kohen is required to perform the mitzvah of Birkas Kohanim. The

Shulchan Aruch does however rule in accordance with the Gemara’s

understanding of the above pasuk, that a Kohen who does not perform

Birkas Kohanim is in violation of three positive biblical commandments. The

Shulchan Aruch’s concludes that a Kohen is not in violation of any of the

three positive commandments so long as he performs Birkas Kohanim at

least once a day. As a result of the importance of Birkas Kohanim, why is

Birkas Kohanim not part of the daily davening, and why has Birkas

Kohanim instead been limited to only being recited during Mussaf on Yom

Tov in the diaspora? What is the source of this custom? When did the

custom not to recite Birkas Kohanim daily begin?

The custom not to recite Birkas Kohanim daily in the diaspora dates back

over seven hundred years, to the period of the rishonim, who question and

suggest reasons for the custom’s development. While the rishonim suggest

reasons as to why Birkas Kohanim is only recited on Yom Tov in the

diaspora which are codified by the Rema, attempts were made by Gedolei

Yisroel to reinstate Birchas Kohanim in the Galus were made. How are we

to understand why Birkas Kohanim was stopped? How are we to

understand it’s potential reinstruction? Why do Sephardim perform Birkas

Kohanim in the galus while Ashkenazim do not? How are we to understand

changing a halachah and minhagim ion general? See this fascinating

chapter in Making of a Minhag.

