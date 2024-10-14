BITTER BIDEN: White House Denies Accusations That Joe Biden Is Sabotaging Kamala Harris’ Campaign

The White House is pushing back against reports suggesting that President Joe Biden is undermining Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, following allegations that he is bitter over being pushed out of his own reelection bid due to concerns about his age and capabilities.

In a statement, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates dismissed claims that Biden is deliberately sabotaging Harris. “He believes fiercely in an agenda that will move us into the future, away from unhinged divisiveness and extreme policies the country can’t afford to go back to, like MAGAnomics and a national abortion ban,” Bates said. Bates emphasized that Biden fully supported Harris when he endorsed her after withdrawing from the race.

The report comes amid criticism from political pundits and Republican strategists who claim that Biden has distanced himself from Harris, failing to attend her campaign events and differing from her on key issues. Biden’s decision to publicly praise GOP Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his response to Hurricane Milton, while Harris criticized DeSantis for not taking her calls, has fueled speculation of a rift.

Jason Meister, a strategist for former President Donald Trump’s campaign, went as far as to accuse Biden of “intentionally enacting revenge” on Harris for sidelining him. “He never liked her,” Meister claimed. “The happiest he’s looked in four years was when he put on a red Trump 2024 hat during a 9/11 event.”

Hank Sheinkopf, a veteran Democratic strategist, suggested that Biden’s reluctance to fully embrace Harris’ campaign could stem from lingering resentment over being forced out of the race. “Nobody wants to give up being president of the United States — it’s the one job you don’t want to leave,” Sheinkopf said.

Meanwhile, former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speculated at a Trump event in Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, that Biden may even be rooting for Trump to win. “In his view, and those of his family, they probably think that they were robbed of a second term,” Ramaswamy said.

Despite the swirling allegations, the Trump campaign insists Harris is harming her own campaign. “Kamala Harris is sabotaging herself every time she speaks without a teleprompter,” said Trump campaign spokesperson Caroline Sunshine. However, she also emphasized that there is “no daylight” between Biden and Harris on policy, suggesting that the two remain aligned on their core political platform.

