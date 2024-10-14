Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TRAGEDY: Jewish Pilot From New Jersey Killed In Plane Crash


A small plane crash in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday night tragically claimed the life of Boris Yusupov z”l, a Jewish pilot from Glen Rock, New Jersey.

A passenger flying with Boris z”l in the aircraft only sustained minor injuries.

The Savannah Police Department reported that the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Habersham and East 66th streets. Crews from the IAFF Savannah Firefighters responded quickly, working to free the two occupants trapped inside the wreckage.

Sadly, Boris was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

No additional injuries were reported in the surrounding area.

Chesed Shel Emes is working with local authorities to ensure kavod hameis.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. he is obviously wearing an airline pilot’s uniform in the accompanying picture, so it would be helpful to note the aircraft type and clarify that he (probably) wasn’t working at the time of the crash.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed Fighting Hamas In Gaza

IDF Soldiers Build First Sukkah In Gaza Since 2005, Rabbinate Distributes 12,000 Sets Of Arba Minim

IDF Airstrike Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander Responsible For Anti-Tank Missile Attacks

The Soldiers Who Were Saved From The Drone Attack In The Zechus of “Mayim Achronim”

HUGE NEIS: Direct Hit On Car Seconds After Driver Leapt Out; Sirens Sound In Central Israel, Sharon Area After Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets

DEADLOCKED: NBC Poll Shows Trump And Harris In A Neck-And-Neck As Election Nears

אם ה’ לא ישמר עיר שוא שקד שומר: Civilians Reported Enemy UAV, Air Force Said It Was Israeli

NAMES RELEASED: Four IDF Soldiers Killed in Binyamina UAV Attack, Seven Severely Injured

Pentagon Deploys THAAD Missile System And US Troops To Israel Amid Iranian Threats

MAILBAG: The Hidden Culprit To Blame For The Exorbitant Price Of Esrogim

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network