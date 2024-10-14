TRAGEDY: Jewish Pilot From New Jersey Killed In Plane Crash

A small plane crash in Savannah, Georgia, on Sunday night tragically claimed the life of Boris Yusupov z”l, a Jewish pilot from Glen Rock, New Jersey.

A passenger flying with Boris z”l in the aircraft only sustained minor injuries.

The Savannah Police Department reported that the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. near the intersection of Habersham and East 66th streets. Crews from the IAFF Savannah Firefighters responded quickly, working to free the two occupants trapped inside the wreckage.

Sadly, Boris was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

No additional injuries were reported in the surrounding area.

Chesed Shel Emes is working with local authorities to ensure kavod hameis.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified and will lead the investigation into the cause of the crash.

