OOPS: Trump Tells People To Vote For Him – 2 Months After Election Day!

In what can only be described as an unintended marathon for political journalists, former President Donald Trump inadvertently extended the 2024 campaign by two months—at least, in his own timeline—during a speech Monday night in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Addressing the crowd, Trump couldn’t resist boasting about his reported gains among Black and Hispanic voters. “Our poll numbers have gone through the roof with Black and Hispanic—have gone through the roof,” Trump declared with characteristic flair. “And I like that. I like that. I like that,” he added, basking in the cheers of his supporters.

But then, in classic Trump fashion, things took a turn. Urging his audience to vote, Trump decided to rewrite the calendar. “I’ll tell you, if everything works out and everybody gets out on January 5th, or before,” Trump said, seemingly oblivious to the fact that Election Day is, in fact, on November 5th. “Today, you can vote two months before, probably three months after. They don’t know what.. they’re doing. But we’re gonna straighten it all out.”

Just when YWN reporters thought they could see the light at the end of the 2024 campaign tunnel, Trump had to go and create his own schedule, leaving them imagining the nightmare of chasing down “votes” in January.

Despite his consistent complaints about early and mail-in voting, Trump’s campaign has recently been encouraging his supporters to use both methods—perhaps leading to this surreal slip of the tongue. Still, for the few who might take Trump’s January 5th call to action seriously, Vice President Kamala Harris could be in for an unexpected victory.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)