FREE Kleinman Edition of Kitzur Shulchan Aruch + Kitzur Yomi Calendar

Join Klal Yisrael as it embarks on a new cycle of Kitzur Yomi starting October 26th, Shabbos, Isru Chag Succos.

free copies of the Pocket Kleinman Edition of Kitzur Shulchan Aruch Volume 1, along with free Kitzur Yomi Calendars, dedicated in memory of Baruch Simcha ben Eliyahu Dov z”l and Ruchama Chaya Fruma bas R’ Dov Pinchas a”h. Now, thanks to the generosity of anonymous donors, ArtScroll is offeringof the Pocket Kleinman Edition ofVolume 1, along with free Kitzur Yomi Calendars, dedicated in memory of Baruch Simcha ben Eliyahu Dovand Ruchama Chaya Fruma bas R’ Dov Pinchas

complete Kleinman Edition Kitzur Shulchan Aruch is available for FREE on the ArtScroll Wasserman Digital Library App (available on Apple and Android ) and the OU has launched their All Halachah app which will have Kitzur Yomi shiurim available for free as well! Additionally, theKleinman Edition Kitzur Shulchan Aruch is available for FREE on the ArtScroll Wasserman Digital Library App (available onand) and the OU has launched their All Halachah app which will have Kitzur Yomiavailable for free as well!

ArtScroll.com or call Lastly, in honor of the new cycle, ArtScroll is offering 25% OFF list price and FREE Shipping in the USA of both hardcover and paperback Kitzur Shulchan Aruch sets. (Visitor call 1-800-Mesorah and use promo code KITZURYOMI for this discount.)

Since its first publication in 1864, the Kitzur Shulchan Aruch has been a trusted guide for Jews worldwide. Its clear, concise presentation of daily Jewish law has made it a fixture in homes, shuls, and schools, and with the Kitzur Yomi program, you can learn a few minutes a day and complete this essential work in just one year! The study cycle begins at the start of the sefer, yet adjusts seasonally with the Yom Tov calendar, allowing you to cover the relevant halachos before each holiday.

In addition to elucidating the text of the Kitzur, this edition makes this classic even more practical by including extensive notes with rulings from the Mishnah Berurah and Rav Moshe Feinstein, and applying halachah to contemporary situations and inventions.

Be part of the movement! By bringing the wisdom of the Kitzur into your daily routine, you’ll deepen your observance and help preserve this rich legacy for generations to come.