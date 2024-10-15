Arab American PAC Declines to Endorse Candidates in 2024 Election, Citing Support for Israel

The Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) has announced that it will not endorse either Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 election, citing their “blind support” for Israel as the primary reason.

This marks the first time since AAPAC’s founding in 1998 that the organization has opted not to endorse a candidate in a U.S. presidential election.

The group, which typically backs Democrats, issued a statement saying, “Both candidates have endorsed genocide in Gaza and war in Lebanon. We simply cannot give our votes to either Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump, who blindly support the criminal Israeli government.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)