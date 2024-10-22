Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TRAGEDY STRIKES KIRYAS JOEL: 37-Year-Old Yungerman Killed In Horrific Accident


Shock and mourning has struck the Kiryas Joel kehilla and beyond on Tuesday night as word spreads of the tragic petirah of 37-year-old yungerman Avrohom Yaakov Moskowitz z”l, who was killed in a horrific accident.

R’ Avrohom Yaakov z”l was changing a tire on a vehicle outside his home on Lemberg Court when the vehicle suddenly began rolling, striking the yungerman and causing critical injuries. KJ Hatzolah, police, and firefighters responded to the scene, finding R’ Avrohom Yaakov in traumatic arrest. He was rushed by Hatzolah paramedics to Good Samaritan Hospital, where doctors valiantly, but tragically unsuccessfully, fought to save his life.

Levaya details will be published when available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



