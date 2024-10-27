BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Mother Of Harav Shlomo Halioua ZT”L Niftar Just Hours After Her Son

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rebbetzin Mesoda Halioua a”h, the mother of Harav Shlomo Halioua zt”l, the rosh yeshiva of Yeshivas Chaim Berlin who was niftar earlier today.

Rebbetzin Halioua a”h was the wife of Rav Avraham zt”l, who had immigrated from Morocco to the U.S. at the age of 20 in November of 1948, and was a Rav in Flatbush. Rav Avraham zt”l was niftar in December of 1988.

She had been critically ill and hospitalized just a few rooms away from her son, who was niftar following a sudden drastic medical deterioration towards the conclusion of Simchas Torah.

The levaya is set to take place on Monday at 2 PM at Shomrei Hadas, following the levaya of her son, Rav Shlomo zt”l, which will take place at 10:30 AM at Yeshivas Chaim Berlin.

The rebbetzin is survived by two children – Rebbetzin Esther Soleimani and Mrs. Chavi Schur – and numerous grandchildren.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

