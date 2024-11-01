Chicago Board of Education President Resigns Amid Backlash Over Past Antisemitic Posts

Mayor Johnson – who had nothing worthwhile to say when a Jewish man was targeted in a shooting this past Shabbos – initially stood by the embattled board president, citing Johnson’s remorse and commitment to making amends. However, pressure escalated after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and a large majority of Chicago’s council members publicly called for Johnson’s removal.

The social media posts in question, reported by Jewish Insider, were made in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attack and during the subsequent conflict in Gaza. In one post, Johnson wrote, “People have an absolute right to attack their oppressors by any means necessary.” Another post read, “My Jewish colleagues appear drunk with the Israeli power and will live to see their payment.”

Johnson had only been sworn in last week, with Mayor Johnson appointing him to lead the Chicago Board of Education.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)