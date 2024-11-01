Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Chicago Board of Education President Resigns Amid Backlash Over Past Antisemitic Posts


Rev. Mitchell Johnson has resigned from his position as president of the Chicago Board of Education following backlash over past social media posts with antisemitic and conspiratorial content. His resignation was requested by Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (no relation), according to a report by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mayor Johnson – who had nothing worthwhile to say when a Jewish man was targeted in a shooting this past Shabbos – initially stood by the embattled board president, citing Johnson’s remorse and commitment to making amends. However, pressure escalated after Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and a large majority of Chicago’s council members publicly called for Johnson’s removal.

The social media posts in question, reported by Jewish Insider, were made in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attack and during the subsequent conflict in Gaza. In one post, Johnson wrote, “People have an absolute right to attack their oppressors by any means necessary.” Another post read, “My Jewish colleagues appear drunk with the Israeli power and will live to see their payment.”

Johnson had only been sworn in last week, with Mayor Johnson appointing him to lead the Chicago Board of Education.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

ALERT FOR SUNDAY: NYC Marathon Road Closures to Impact Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Manhattan

IDF Soldier Succumbs to Injuries from September Gaza Clash

WATCH IT: The Jewish Community in Isfahan, Iran Celebrates Bris Mila

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Bill Clinton Passionately Defends Israel, Says Hamas Forces Civilian Casualties

CROOKED JOE: White House Illegally Altered Record Of Biden’s ‘Garbage’ Remarks

FINALLY: Illegal Muslim Immigrant Who Shot Chicago Jewish Man On Way To Shul Charged With Terrorism And Hate Crimes

Speaker Johnson Visits Rockland, Meets With Three Rebbes In Support of Rep. Lawler

MAILBAG: A-Vote-Azara? Not Quite. Our Gedolim Say Voting Is A Jewish Obligation

“Trump Tov LaYehudim” Sign Campaign Spreading Across Jewish Communities

COUNTDOWN TO CONFLICT: Israeli Intel Suggests Massive Iranian Attack Launched From Iraq Before Election Day

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network